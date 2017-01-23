UPDATE 6-Oil slips on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
* Jury still out on OPEC attempt to balance supply and demand
BEIJING Jan 23 China's December diesel imports rose 166.1 percent from the same month a year earlier to 110,000 tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, while kerosene imports fell 2.3 percent on the year to 290,000 tonnes.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 78.1 percent on the year to 3.73 million tonnes in December, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
LONDON, May 30 Capacity on the Interconnector pipeline, which transports natural gas between Britain and continental Europe, will be temporarily reduced on Tuesday to allow maintenance and testing at the Bacton gas terminal, operator IUK said.