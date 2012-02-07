* Retail gasoline, diesel up 300 yuan/T, or 3.5 pct
BEIJING, Feb 7 China will raise the
ceiling for retail prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4
percent from Wednesday, the first hike in 10 months and a move
that lifts prices to record highs and can help refineries
improve margins.
The increase, at 300 yuan per tonne or roughly 4 cents a
litre, was much anticipated by the market and offset a previous
price cut last October.
"The price rise is conducive to motivating refiners and
ensuring domestic fuel supplies," the National Development &
Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, said in a
statement on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn)
The government timed the price increase as domestic
inflationary pressure has eased and after millions of Chinese
returned from the Lunar New Year celebrations.
Policymakers have indicated in recent comments that price
pressures are easing, suggesting inflation is not an urgent
priority.
An earlier domestic diesel shortage has also eased after oil
firms raised production to record rates during the last two
months of 2011.
"Demand has weakened during the Chinese New Year holiday
period and inventory has climbed, so supply tightness has
eased," said a Sinopec fuel marketing official.
Following the adjustment, retail gasoline prices will go up
by 3.3 percent from Oct. 9 levels to 9,380 yuan per tonne, or
about $1.06 per litre. Diesel prices will rise by 3.6 percent to
8,530 yuan, or about $1.11 per litre, according to Reuters
calculations.
The move will improve refining margins for leading oil firms
such as Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and PetroChina , which have long
struggled with depressed margins.
Refineries run by Sinopec Corp are operating at a loss even
though the top Chinese oil company by sales raised ex-factory
fuel prices and extended other incentives this year, several
refinery officials said.
NEW SCHEME
The NDRC sets fuel prices using a secret formula based on a
basket of crude oil prices, including the price of Brent, Dubai
and Cinta.
The government fell short of announcing a new fuel pricing
scheme that is more market-linked, which the industry had
expected to see as early as December.
"The new fuel pricing scheme is in the process of revamping.
We will solicit public opinion after all aspects reach consensus
about the new scheme," NDRC said.
The NDRC normally starts to consider changing fuel prices if
the 22-day moving average of international crude oil prices
rises or falls more than 4 percent, in addition to giving
consideration to other factors such as inflation, fuel supply
and demand.
A revamp could include shortening the adjustment period from
22 working days and changing the composition of the basket of
crudes to which pump prices are linked.
Such a scheme would bolster refining margins and help
prevent the shortages that have often plagued the world's
second-largest fuel market as oil refiners are discouraged to
pump at a loss.
NDRC said China's oil supplies are facing "severe
challenges", given that the Iranian nuclear crisis trigger
volatility and a surge in global oil prices, making it more
necessary to push through price reform to curb excessive
consumption.
China's top refineries will trim their crude oil processing
volumes in February to the lowest levels in four months after
running hard in winter to meet a seasonal demand spike and
ensure ample supplies during Chinese New Year holidays, a
Reuters poll showed.
Political tension surrounding Iran and the Middle East,
along with a severe cold snap across Europe, have lifted oil
prices in recent weeks. Front-month Brent touched
$116.70 per barrel, its highest since early August, on Tuesday.
China's last retail ceiling price change was on Oct. 9, when
the government cut gasoline and diesel by about 3 percent to
reflect falls in global crude oil prices.
