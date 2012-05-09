BEIJING May 9 China, the world's second-biggest
oil consumer, will lower gasoline prices by 330 yuan a tonne and
diesel by 310 yuan per tonne from Thursday in response to falls
in international crude oil prices, C1 Energy reported on
Wednesday.
The cut, equivalent to about 3 percent, is the first since
October and will help ease fuel prices, but is not expected to
boost demand significantly with prices remaining near historical
highs.
Beijing increased gasoline and diesel prices on March 20 as
crude prices soared.
Last week, oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel for the
first time since February, after disappointing jobs data in the
United States sparked a broad sell off in commodities.
