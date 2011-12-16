BEIJING Dec 16 China will announce a revamp of domestic fuel pricing at an "appropriate time" in 2012 and will also launch a trial reform of natural gas pricing, Chinese media reported on Friday, citing top government officials.

China, the world's second-largest fuel user, has been widely expected to reform its three-year-old mechanism used to set pump prices for gasoline and diesel to better reflect market costs and curb excessive consumption.

Industry sources earlier predicted change could come as early as this month. Expected changes included more frequent revisions in government-set retail prices and a shift in the basket of global crudes over which Chinese prices were benchmarked.

At a national development and reform meeting in Beijing, Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang said China should deepen resource price reforms and try to make a "new breakthrough" on these reforms, the Caixin news outlet reported.

China will also soon introduce progressive rates for residential electricity use to encourage savings, the country's economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said early this month.

Residential use accounts for 12 percent of China's power output, the world's second-largest.

The Caixin report didn't give details on natural gas reforms.

But industry insiders have said China may link domestic gas prices to oil prices, or to compound prices of imported gas and that produced locally, to boost domestic exploration and make imports such as from Turkmenistan more economically viable.

The government will push forward reforms on water prices and also to establish a trading system aimed at capping the emission of key pollutants, the Caixin report said. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom)