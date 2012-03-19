BEIJING, March 19 China may raise gasoline and
diesel retail prices from Tuesday, consultancy C1 Energy said in
a report on its website.
The Pricing Department under the National Development and
Reform Commission will hold a meeting on Monday afternoon, which
by convention might herald a fuel price change, according to the
report.
The government last raised fuel prices in February, lifting
gasoline and diesel rates by 3-4 percent to record highs.
Some industry officials including PetroChina
Chairman have said recently that China should raise fuel prices
based on its existing fuel pricing formula.
According to the formula, the government may consider
lifting fuel prices if a moving average price for a basket of
crudes rises over 4 percent in about a month.
Crude oil prices have increased around 11 percent since
China's last fuel price hike on Feb 8, according to C1 Energy,
which tracks China's fuel prices closely.
The China Securities Journal reported on Monday that prices
would be raised by as much as 700 yuan a tonne, citing
unidentified sources.
The estimate is much higher than the 400-500 yuan/tonne
increase that industry analysts are expecting and refining
sources have expressed doubts that Beijing, which has only
recently succeeded in squelching inflation, would opt for such a
large increase.
C1 Energy didn't give an estimate of the size of the
increase in the report on Monday.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)