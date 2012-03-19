(Adds latest prices)
BEIJING, March 19 China will raise retail price ceilings for
gasoline and diesel by 600 yuan per tonne, or 6-7 percent from Tuesday, a China
Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) official said.
The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003.
First prices are in yuan per tonne. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents
per litre.
Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT
2012
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17
(117)
Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130
(122)
Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33
(106)
Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530
(111)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
2011
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88
(105)
Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230
(109)
April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5
(106)
Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530
(111)
Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5
(100)
Diesel +350 4.5 8,130
(105)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2010
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6
(94.8)
Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780
(99.0)
Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9
(91.4)
Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480
(95.2)
June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5
(86.6)
Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260
(90.1)
Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3
(89.1)
Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480
(92.8)
----------------------------------------------------------------
2009
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4
(83.4)
Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160
(88.8)
Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8
(80.4)
Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680
(82.9)
Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4
(82.5)
Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870
(85.2)
July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30
(79.6)
Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570
June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70
(81.5)
Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790
(84.5)
June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64
(75)
Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190
(77)
Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53
(71)
Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790
(72)
Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39
(68)
Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610
(70)
-----------------------------------------------------------
2008
-----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 19 Gasoline -1,160 -15.4 6,380 $40
(69)
Diesel -1,270 -18.0 5,770
(71)
Jet~ -2,400 -32 5,050
June 20* Gasoline +1,000 +16.7 6,980 $136.68
Diesel +1,000 +18.1 6,520
---------------------------------------------------------------
2007
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nov 1*** Gasoline +500 +9.1 5,980 $94.00
Diesel +500 +10.0 5,520
Jan 14 Gasoline -220 -3.8 5,515 $52.99
---------------------------------------------------------------
2006
---------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 Gasoline +500 +9.6 5,735 $70.44
Diesel +500 +11 5,040
March 26 Gasoline +250 +5.0 5,235 $64.26
Diesel +150 +3.4 4,540
Beijing-Mogas +460 +9.4 5,370
Beijing-Diesel +340 +7.9 4,665
---------------------------------------------------------------
2005
---------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 Gasoline +300 +6.4 4,975 $58.65
Diesel +250 +6.0 4,390
June 25 Gasoline +200 +4.5 4,675 $59.84
Diesel +150 +3.8 4,140
May 23 Gasoline -150 -3.2 4,475 $46.80
May 10 Diesel +150 +3.9 3,980 $52.07
March 23 Gasoline +300 +6.9 4,625 $53.81
2004 ----------------------------------------------------------
Aug 25 Gasoline +240 +5.9 4,325 $43.47
Diesel +220 +6.1 3,830
May 19 Diesel +280 +8.4 3,610 $41.50
March 31 Gasoline +300 +7.9 4,085 $35.76
2003 --------------------------------------------------------
Dec 8 Gasoline +200 +5.6 3,795 $32.10
Diesel +180 +5.7 3,330
July 1 Gasoline +90 3,595** $30.40
May 12 Gasoline -290 -7.7 3,474 $27.35
Diesel -260 -7.6 3,143
Feb 11 Gasoline +190 +5.3 3,764 $35.44
Diesel +170 +5.3 3,403
Jan 1 Gasoline 3,574 $31.20
Diesel 3,233
----------------------------------------------------------------
* June 20 prices are reached by updating nationwide averages given
by the NDRC last November.
** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform
throughout the country and due to rounding.
*** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages.
~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from the
previous
retail guide price.
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry
sources.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)