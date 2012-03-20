BEIJING, March 20 China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to hit demand in a big way. The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside limits, though retailing outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed. The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified charges province-wide, effective Tuesday. The figures are in yuan per metric tonne. Provinces and 90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel municipalities Beijing 10,380* 9,600* Tianjin 9,935 9,085 Hebei 9,935 9,085 Shanxi 10,005 9,140 Liaoning 9,935 9,085 Jilin 9,935 9,085 Heilongjiang 9,935 9,085 Shanghai 10,360* 9,570* Jiangsu 9,990 9,125 Zhejiang 9,990 9,140 Anhui 9,985 9,135 Shandong 9,945 9,095 Hubei 9,960 9,110 Hunan 10,000 9,170 Henan 9,955 9,105 Hainan 10,080 9,220 Chongqing 10,150 9,295 Guangdong 10,015(10,245*) 9,155 Guangxi 10,080 9,220 Ningxia 9,940 9,085 Gansu 9,920 9,105 Xinjiang 9,715 8,980 Cities Hohhot 9,950 9,100 Fuzhou 9,990 9,130 Nanchang 9,955 9,105 Chengdu 10,155 9,320 Guiyang 10,115 9,245 Kunming 10,145 9,275 Xi'an 9,920 9,095 Xining 9,900 9,130 ^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher. * Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content of sulphur and other components. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)