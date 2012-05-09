* Gasoline and diesel prices down about 3 pct
* First cut since October last year
* Move to disappoint refineries
BEIJING, May 9 China said on Wednesday that it
will lower gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from
Thursday in response to declines in international crude oil
prices, although the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient
to stimulate demand much in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
The cuts - 330 yuan per tonne for gasoline and 310 yuan per
tonne for diesel, according to the National Development and
Reform Commission - are the first since October, and are likely
to disappoint refiners hoping to benefit from falling crude
costs.
Some industry analysts said they had hoped that the
government would unveil a long-waited revision of its
fuel-pricing scheme along with the cuts that would allow
domestic fuel prices move more closely with international crude
oil costs.
"The government lost a good opportunity to do that," said a
Shanghai-based analyst.
Under the existing fuel-pricing formula, the government can
consider lowering fuel prices if a weighted moving average price
for a basket of crudes - Brent, Dubai and Cinta - falls more
than 4 percent. The government has never disclosed detailed
calculations, fanning speculation over when the trigger point is
reached.
The price for the crude basket declined 4.01 percent on May
8 since China's last fuel price increase on March 20, according
to consultancy C1 Energy.
The government has indicated that it would change the types
of crude oil in the pricing system, shorten the review period
and narrow the trigger range under a revised scheme.
Beijing last raised fuel prices by 6-7 percent, lifting
gasoline and diesel rates to historical highs, but many
refineries said at the time that the increase was not enough to
make up for jumps in crude oil costs.
Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, on
track for its longest losing streak in almost two years, as
political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone and rising oil
stocks in the United States revived fuel demand concerns. Brent
crude has fallen nearly 12 percent since touching $128 in March,
the highest level this year.
Top Chinese refineries plan to raise crude oil processing
moderately in May after scaling down operations in the past two
months to near three-year lows because of maintenance and high
crude oil costs, Reuters polls showed.
Some refinery officials have said that moves by the
government to cut fuel prices would mean there was no prospect
of benefiting from the recent price falls.
China's apparent oil demand - crude runs plus net imports of
oil products - rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier to about
9.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, the slowest level
in five months amid a cooling economic growth, Reuters
calculations from official data showed.