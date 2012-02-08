BEIJING, Feb 8 China raised the ceiling
for retail prices of gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent from
Wednesday, the first hike in 10 months and a move that lifts
prices back to record highs, helping refineries improve margins.
The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces
and cities. Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do
not exceed the upside limits, though retail outlets of state
oil firms normally price fuels at maximum rates allowed.
The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces
that have unified prices province-wide and for cities in
provinces that have no unified charges province-wide.
The figures are in yuan per metric tonne.
--------------------------------------------------
90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel
--------------------------------------------------
Provinces and Municipalities
Beijing 9,780* 9,000*
Tianjin 9,335 8,485
Hebei 9,335 8,485
Shanxi 9,405 8,540
Liaoning 9,335 8,485
Jilin 9,335 8,485
Heilongjiang 9,335 8,485
Shanghai 9,760* 8,970*
Jiangsu 9,390 8,525
Zhejiang 9,390 8,540
Anhui 9,385 8,535
Shandong 9,345 8,495
Hubei 9,360 8,510
Hunan 9,400 8,570
Henan 9,355 8,505
Hainan 9,480 8,620
Chongqing 9,550 8,695
Guangdong 9,415(9,645*) 8,555
Guangxi 9,480 8,620
Ningxia 9,340 8,485
Gansu 9,320 8,505
Xinjiang 9,115 8,380
-------------------------------------------------
Hohhot 9,350 8,500
Fuzhou 9,390 8,530
Nanchang 9,355 8,505
Chengdu 9,555 8,720
Guiyang 9,515 8,645
Kunming 9,545 8,675
Xi'an 9,320 8,495
Xining 9,300 8,530
--------------------------------------------------
^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for
more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the
benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.
* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content
of sulphur and other components.
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)