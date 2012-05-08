BEIJING May 8 China may lower gasoline and diesel prices from Tuesday for the first time since October, consultancy C1 Energy said in a report on its website, in line with the recent drop in international crude prices.

The Pricing Department, part of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), will hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon and a decision may be made, the report said.

Some industry officials have estimated that China could cut fuel prices by 200 to 300 yuan per tonne or about 2-3 percent to track benchmark Brent crude prices, which have fallen nearly 12 percent since rising to $128 in March, its highest level so far this year.

The government last raised fuel prices by 6-7 percent on March 20, lifting gasoline and diesel rates to historical highs.

According to China's fuel pricing formula, the government may consider lowering fuel prices if a weighted moving average price for a basket of crudes falls over 4 percent.

Price for the crude basket has declined 3.6 percent on May 7 since China's last fuel price hike on March 20, according to C1 Energy, which tracks China's fuel prices closely.

Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering slightly after four straight sessions of losses caused by fears that the slowing economies of the United States and the euro zone would reduce oil demand. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; editing by Miral Fahmy)