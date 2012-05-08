* NDRC meeting on power tariffs, not fuel prices

* China may cut fuel prices as early as Thursday

BEIJING May 8 China will not announce a cut on gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday and the afternoon meeting held by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) was related to power tariffs, consultancy C1 Energy reported on its website.

But the government is likely to cut fuel prices as early as Thursday because the price for the crude basket on which fuel prices are based has declined more than 3.6 percent, near a trigger point, C1 Energy said.

According to China's fuel pricing formula, the government may consider lowering fuel prices if a weighted moving average price for a basket of crudes falls more than 4 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, C1 said the Pricing Department of NDRC would hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon and a decision may be made on cutting gasoline and diesel prices.

An official at the NDRC's news office, when reached by Reuters, declined to make any immediate comment on the meeting.

China last cut fuel prices in October.

Some industry officials have estimated that China could cut fuel prices by 200 to 300 yuan per tonne or about 2-3 percent to track benchmark Brent crude prices, which have fallen nearly 12 percent since rising to $128 in March, its highest level this year.

The government last raised fuel prices by 6-7 percent on March 20, lifting gasoline and diesel rates to historical highs.

Brent crude held steady above $113 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering slightly after four straight sessions of losses caused by fears that the slowing economies of the United States and the euro zone would reduce oil demand. (Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Ken Wills; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Richard Borsuk)