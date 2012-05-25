BEIJING May 25 China may consider cutting
gasoline and diesel prices for a second time this year after a
fall in a basket of crude oil costs passed a trigger point used
by Beijing to set prices, data from a China-based commodity
information provider showed.
The 22-day moving average price of Brent, Dubai and Cinta on
May 24 was 4.15 percent lower than the level on May 8,
surpassing a government 4 percent trigger point, C1 Energy said
in a report on Friday. (www.icis-china.com).
But the government may only consider such a move in early
June, about a month after Beijing's last cut on May 10 under its
current 1-month review period, analysts with C1 and other
industry organisations have said.
U.S. crude and ICE Brent rose on Friday after Iran and major
world powers failed to reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear
programme, but prices have fallen by roughly 15 percent from
their highs in mid March.
C1 Energy is one of a number of groups that tries to mirror
the calculations of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), which sets fuel prices in the world's
second-largest consuming country.
The NDRC has said it considers changing fuel prices if the
22-day moving average of international crude oil prices rises or
falls 4 percent. It also takes in account other factors such as
inflation, fuel supply and demand.
However, it has has never disclosed its daily calculations,
or given the specific types of crude oils its uses or their
weightings since introducing the pricing formula in 2009.
China has been considering changes to the current fuel
pricing scheme to better reflect refining costs, with plans to
lower the trigger point, shorten the review period and change
the composition of the basket of crudes to which pump prices are
linked. Industry watchers say the government may announce the
new scheme in the first half of the year.
Other commodity information groups calculated that prices
were still just short of the government's 4 percent trigger.
SunSirs Commodity Data Group (www.100ppi.com) said prices
had fallen 3.95 percent by Thursday, and Sublime China
Information Co said the crude price declined 3.8 percent
(www.chem99.com).
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard
Pullin)