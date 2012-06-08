(Adds latest prices)
BEIJING, June 8 China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent
from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008,
an official with a state-owned oil company said, as crude prices fell further
since the last fuel cut in May
The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003.
First prices are in yuan per tonnes. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents
per litre. WTI and Brent are in U.S. dollar per barrel.
Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2012
June 9 Gasoline -530 -5.5 9,120 82.2 97.6
(106)
Diesel -510 -5.8 8,310
(111)
May 10 Gasoline -330 -3.3 9,650 96.4 112.1
(113)
Diesel -310 -3.4 8,820
(118)
March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17
(117)
Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130
(122)
Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33
(106)
Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530
(111)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
2011
Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88
(105)
Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230
(109)
April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5
(106)
Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530
(111)
Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5
(100)
Diesel +350 4.5 8,130
(105)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2010
Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6
(94.8)
Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780
(99.0)
Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9
(91.4)
Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480
(95.2)
June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5
(86.6)
Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260
(90.1)
Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3
(89.1)
Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480
(92.8)
----------------------------------------------------------------
2009
Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4
(83.4)
Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160
(88.8)
Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8
(80.4)
Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680
(82.9)
Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4
(82.5)
Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870
(85.2)
July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30
(79.6)
Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570
June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70
(81.5)
Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790
(84.5)
June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64
(75)
Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190
(77)
Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53
(71)
Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790
(72)
Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39
(68)
Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610
(70)
-----------------------------------------------------------
2008
Dec 19 Gasoline -1,160 -15.4 6,380 $40
(69)
Diesel -1,270 -18.0 5,770
(71)
Jet~ -2,400 -32 5,050
June 20* Gasoline +1,000 +16.7 6,980 $136.68
Diesel +1,000 +18.1 6,520
---------------------------------------------------------------
2007
Nov 1*** Gasoline +500 +9.1 5,980 $94.00
Diesel +500 +10.0 5,520
Jan 14 Gasoline -220 -3.8 5,515 $52.99
---------------------------------------------------------------
2006
---------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 Gasoline +500 +9.6 5,735 $70.44
Diesel +500 +11 5,040
March 26 Gasoline +250 +5.0 5,235 $64.26
Diesel +150 +3.4 4,540
Beijing-Mogas +460 +9.4 5,370
Beijing-Diesel +340 +7.9 4,665
---------------------------------------------------------------
2005
July 23 Gasoline +300 +6.4 4,975 $58.65
Diesel +250 +6.0 4,390
June 25 Gasoline +200 +4.5 4,675 $59.84
Diesel +150 +3.8 4,140
May 23 Gasoline -150 -3.2 4,475 $46.80
May 10 Diesel +150 +3.9 3,980 $52.07
March 23 Gasoline +300 +6.9 4,625 $53.81
----------------------------------------------------------------
2004
Aug 25 Gasoline +240 +5.9 4,325 $43.47
Diesel +220 +6.1 3,830
May 19 Diesel +280 +8.4 3,610 $41.50
March 31 Gasoline +300 +7.9 4,085 $35.76
---------------------------------------------------------------
2003
Dec 8 Gasoline +200 +5.6 3,795 $32.10
Diesel +180 +5.7 3,330
July 1 Gasoline +90 3,595** $30.40
May 12 Gasoline -290 -7.7 3,474 $27.35
Diesel -260 -7.6 3,143
Feb 11 Gasoline +190 +5.3 3,764 $35.44
Diesel +170 +5.3 3,403
Jan 1 Gasoline 3,574 $31.20
Diesel 3,233
----------------------------------------------------------------
* The June 20 prices given are reached by updating nationwide averages given
by the NDRC last November.
** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform
throughout the country and due to rounding.
*** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages.
~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from previous
retail guide price.
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry
sources.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)