BEIJING, June 8 China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent
from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008,
as crude prices fell further since the last fuel cut in May.
The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities.
Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside
limits, though retailing outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at
maximum rates allowed.
The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have
unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified
charges province-wide, effective Thursday.
The figures are in yuan per metric tonne.
Provinces 90-ron gasoline^ 0#diesel
Beijing 9,520* 8,780*
Tianjin 9,075 8,265
Hebei 9,075 8,265
Shanxi 9,145 8,320
Liaoning 9,075 8,265
Jilin 9,075 8,265
Heilongjiang 9,075 8,265
Shanghai 9,500* 8,750*
Jiangsu 9,130 8,305
Zhejiang 9,130 8,320
Anhui 9,125 8,315
Shandong 9,085 8,275
Hubei 9,100 8,290
Hunan 9,140 8,350
Henan 9,095 8,285
Hainan 9,220 8,400
Chongqing 9,290 8,475
Guangdong 9,155(9,385*) 8,335
Guangxi 9,220 8,400
Ningxia 9,080 8,265
Gansu 9,060 8,285
Xinjiang 8,855 8,160
Cities
Hohhot 9,090 8,280
Nanchang 9,095 8,285
Chengdu 9,295 8,500
Guiyang 9,255 8,425
Kunming 9,285 8,455
Xi'an 9,060 8,275
Xining 9,040 8,310
^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for
more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the
benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.
* Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content
of sulphur and other components.
