* Gasoline +390 yuan/T, diesel +370 yuan/T; or 4-5 pct
* Follows three cuts in a row earlier this year
* Prompt hike should help cut refining losses
* Real end-user demand still weak
By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
BEIJING, Aug 9 China, the world's second-largest
fuel user, will raise retail prices of gasoline and diesel
between 4 percent and 5 percent from Friday to track climbing
crude prices, in a move that could help pare refining losses at
oil firms.
The increase is the first after three price cuts earlier
this year as oil demand in China, which makes up nearly half of
global oil demand growth, waned through the second quarter,
following tepid growth in the first.
With effect from Friday, the ceiling for retail prices will
rise 390 yuan ($61) per tonne for gasoline and 370 ($58) yuan
per tonne for diesel, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, said in a
statement posted on its website late on Thursday.
The much-anticipated increase, reversing a fall of nearly 14
percent through three cuts between May and July, may entice some
oil plants to raise production and thus lift implied oil demand,
but real end-user consumption remained lackluster.
"We are still worried about real end-user demand because of
the broader economic outlook, which looks still very uncertain
for a strong rebound," said a fuel marketing official with
Sinopec Corp.
Annual growth in China's factory output slowed to its
weakest in more than three years in July, missing market
forecasts and raising expectations that Beijing will make
further policy moves to support an economy that has been sliding
for six straight quarters.
The hike was prompted by rising benchmark global crude
prices , which had climbed 7.2 percent by
Wednesday since China's last price change on July 11, the NDRC
said.
An increase in crude benchmarks by more than 4 percent over
a 22-working-day period typically triggers a hike under China's
current pricing regime, though the government more often than
not postpones any rise, wary of inflationary pressure.
But this time, the hike was prompt, as Friday will be the
22nd working day exactly after the previous change, possibly
indicating an attempt by the government to help refiners, which
have sunk deep into the red over the past few months.
Easing inflation also provided a good window, with China's
annual consumer inflation falling to a 30-month low in July.
($=6.35 yuan)
