BEIJING, Aug 30 China will raise its retail ceiling price for gasoline by 235 yuan ($38.4) per tonne and that of diesel by 225 yuan from Saturday, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday. This represents a roughly 2.5 percent rise for gasoline and a 2.7 percent gain for diesel. This is the fifth fuel price hike this year. China started in March a new fuel pricing system that has a closer link to the cost of crude oil. The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes starting 2009. The prices listed are retail ceilings -- companies allowed to charge lower than that but not above. Gasoline prices are of benchmark 90-octane prices though most of the grades sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Each Chinese province has slightly varying ceiling prices. Date Product Change Pct Change New Price WTI BRENT ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 Aug 31 Gasoline +235 +2.5 9,505 $107.89 114.84 Diesel +225 +2.7 8,670 July 20 Gasoline +325 +3.6 9,270 $107.89 108.51 Diesel +310 +3.8 8,445 July 6 Gasoline -80 -0.9 8,945 101.10 105.87 Diesel -75 -0.9 8,135 June 21 Gasoline +100 +1.1 9,025 95.74 102.97 Diesel +95 +1.2 8,210 June 7 Gasoline -95 -1.05 8,925 94.26 103.36 Diesel -90 -1.1 8,115 May 10 Gasoline +95 + 1.1 9,020 96.31 103.92 Diesel +95 +1.2 8,205 April 25 Gasoline -395 -4.2 8,925 89.82 101.00 Diesel -400 -4.7 8,110 March 27 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,320 92.76 111.87 Diesel -300 -3.4 8,510 Feb 25 Gasoline +300 +3.2 9,630 93.1 113.3 Diesel +290 +3.4 8,810 2012 Nov 16 Gasoline -310 -3.2 9,330 86.4 109.8 Diesel -300 -3.4 8,520 Sept 11 Gasline +550 +6.0 9640 96.5 115 Diesel +540 +6.5 8820 Aug 10 Gasoline +390 +4.5 9090 93.3 112.1 Diesel +370 +4.7 8280 July 11 Gasoline -420 -4.6 8700 85.6 99.3 Diesel -400 -4.8 7910 June 9 Gasoline -530 -5.5 9,120 82.2 97.6 Diesel -510 -5.8 8,310 May 10 Gasoline -330 -3.3 9,650 96.4 112.1 Diesel -310 -3.4 8,820 March 20 Gasoline +600 +6.4 9,980 106.77 125.17 Diesel +600 +7.0 9,130 Feb 8 Gasoline +300 +3.3 9,380 96.30 116.33 Diesel +300 +3.6 8,530 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Oct 9 Gasoline -300 -3.2 9,080 82.98 105.88 Diesel -300 -3.5 8,230 April 7 Gasoline +500 +5.6 9,380 108.5 122.5 Diesel +400 +4.9 8,530 Feb 20 Gasoline +350 4.1 8,880 86.2 102.5 Diesel +350 4.5 8,130 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2010 Dec 22 Gasoline +310 +3.8 8,530 $89.6 Diesel +300 +4.0 7,780 Oct 26 Gasoline +230 +2.9 8,220 $83.9 Diesel +220 +3.0 7,480 June 1 Gasoline -230 -2.8 7,990 $74.5 Diesel -220 -2.9 7,260 Apr 14 Gasoline +320 +4.1 8,220 $84.3 Diesel +320 +4.5 7,480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2009 Nov 10 Gasoline +480 +6.5 7,900 $78.4 Diesel +480 +7.2 7,160 Sept 30 Gasoline -190 -2.5 7,420 $66.8 Diesel -190 -2.8 6,680 Sept 2 Gasoline +300 +4.0 7,610 $70.4 Diesel +300 +4.6 6,870 July 29 Gasoline -220 -2.9 7,310 $68.30 Diesel -220 -3.2 6,570 June 30 Gasoline +600 +8.7 7,530 $70 Diesel +600 +9.7 6,790 June 1 Gasoline +400 +6.1 6,930 $66.64 Diesel +400 +6.9 6,190 Mar 25 Gasoline +290 +4.6 6,530 $53 Diesel +180 +3.2 5,790 Jan 15 Gasoline -140 -2.2 6,240 $39 Diesel -160 -2.8 5,610 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry sources.