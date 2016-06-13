UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on expectations of output cut extension
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
BEIJING, June 13 China will adopt a tighter fuel standard called "National Six" no later than 2020, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.
Beijing is already planning to roll out its own "Beijing Six" standard for gasoline and diesel by January 2017, which will cut car pollutants by an additional 15 to 20 percent in the city, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported last month, citing the city's environmental protection bureau. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
VIENNA, May 19 An OPEC panel reviewing scenarios for next week's policy-setting meeting is looking at the option of deepening and extending an OPEC-led deal to reduce oil output, OPEC sources said on Friday.