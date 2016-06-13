BEIJING, June 13 China will adopt a tighter fuel standard called "National Six" no later than 2020, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

Beijing is already planning to roll out its own "Beijing Six" standard for gasoline and diesel by January 2017, which will cut car pollutants by an additional 15 to 20 percent in the city, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported last month, citing the city's environmental protection bureau. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Michael Perry)