BEIJING, March 30 China's refined oil product
inventories stood at 16.21 million tonnes at the end of
February, the highest in a year and enough to last 22 days at
the current demand rate, the China Petroleum and Chemical
Industry Federation (CPCIF) said on Friday.
The fuel stocks, which include gasoline, diesel and
kerosene, were 6.1 percent higher than a year earlier and up
12.3 percent on the previous month, according to the industry
association.
It did not provide a source for the data, but an official
with the association said the figures came from the National
Bureau of Statistics.
The increase is equivalent to about 930,000 tonnes compared
with stocks at the end of February 2011 and about 1.78 million
tonnes compared with levels at the end of January this year,
Reuters calculations based on above figures showed.
The volume changes were slightly smaller than those released
on March 21 by the National Development and Reform Commission
and further away from estimates based on reports by Xinhua News
Agency.
Gasoline stocks were at 5.4 million tonnes at the end of
February, up 8.9 percent on month but down 4.8 percent on year,
CPCIF said in its newspaper China Chemical Industry News.
Diesel inventories totaled 10.28 million tonnes, up 15.4
percent on month and up 12.9 percent on year.
Oil product stocks were equivalent to 78.4 percent of fuel
sales in February, it added.
China does not report oil inventories regularly or
consistently, making it hard to gauge real demand in the world's
second-largest oil consuming market.
