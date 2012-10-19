BEIJING Oct 19 China's refined fuel stocks at the end of September were 350,000 tonnes higher than a year earlier and slightly higher than a month earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

Diesel stocks were 290,000 tonnes up on the year and basically flat from the end of August, the commission said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

The commission does not specify what products are covered under the fuel stocks, but industry experts said they normally include diesel, gasoline and kerosene. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)