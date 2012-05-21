UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
BEIJING May 21 China's refined oil product stocks at the end of April declined 60,000 tonnes from a month earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.
The inventory level was 2.28 million tonnes higher than a year earlier, the commission said.
Diesel stocks at the end of last month were 2.03 million tonnes more than a year ago and represented a "fairly high level", the NDRC said. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Judy Hua;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.