BEIJING May 21 China's refined oil product stocks at the end of April declined 60,000 tonnes from a month earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

The inventory level was 2.28 million tonnes higher than a year earlier, the commission said.

Diesel stocks at the end of last month were 2.03 million tonnes more than a year ago and represented a "fairly high level", the NDRC said.