* Fuel stocks up 770,000 tonnes on yr, with diesel up
560,000 tonnes
* Natural gas imports up 44.6 pct in H1
BEIJING, July 18 Stocks of refined fuel in
China, the world's second-biggest oil user, were 770,000 tonnes
higher at the end of June than a year earlier, with diesel up
560,000 tonnes on the year, the country's National Development
and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.
Although an economic slowdown is shrinking China's need for
fuel, the country still accounts for nearly half of global
incremental demand.
The commission does not specify what products are included
in the fuel stocks, but industry experts said they normally
included diesel, gasoline and kerosene.
The country's top planning agency gave no reason why the
stock levels rose. China rarely discloses oil inventories.
China's natural gas imports rose 44.6 percent to 19.8
billion cubic metres in the first half of this year, the
commission added.
The country's implied oil demand fell 0.4 percent in June
from a year earlier to around 8.96 million barrels per day
(bpd), the lowest in 20 months, as refineries scaled back
production and raised fuel exports to trim bulging stockpiles,
according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data.
