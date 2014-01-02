* Imposes 0.8 yuan/litre tax on biodiesel, some types of
kerosene
* Move may curb China's diesel exports, support Asian
refining margins
BEIJING Jan 2 China started levying a
consumption tax on imported biodiesel and some types of kerosene
from the start of the new year, the customs office said, a move
aimed at curbing imports of the fuels that have taken market
share from state refiners.
The tax could create a supply gap for diesel in the world's
second largest oil consumer that would force state refiners to
scale back exports. That would support Asian processing margins,
which have been recently boosted by a refinery outage in Taiwan.
The government imposed a consumption tax of 0.8 yuan ($0.13)
per litre on biodiesel, lamp kerosene and other kerosene grades,
Chinese customs said on its website (www.customs.gov.cn).
Biodiesel imports, mostly by private companies, surged to an
estimated 1.7 million tonnes in 2013 on tax and trade
incentives. But some shipments contain a far lower biofuel
component than required by China, according to sources.
As a result, imported biodiesel displaced local diesel
sales, prompting state refiners Sinopec Corp
and PetroChina to
boost diesel exports to record highs last year.
Small refiners and independent fuel dealers in late 2010
imported power kerosene, a blend not subject to consumption
taxes and that could be easily turned into diesel. The practice
eventually led to detention and fines for two traders.
