BEIJING Aug 22 China's diesel, gasoline and kerosene exports surged in July from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, the latest sign the world's top commodities consumer can't cope with its domestic oversupply of fuel.

Diesel exports rose 181.8 percent to 1.53 million tonnes, gasoline shipments were up 145 percent at 970,000 tonnes and kerosene exports jumped 46 percent to 1.09 million tonnes.

The world's second-largest economy imported 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, down 16.4 percent from a year earlier and increased its purchases of foreign kerosene by 15.2 percent to 340,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)