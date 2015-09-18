* Seven independent refineries win crude oil import quotas
* Likely to use crude as alternative feedstock to fuel oil
* Will drag on fuel oil imports, already hit by slowing
economy
* China flips to net fuel oil exports for 2nd time since
2006
By Jessica Jaganathan and Chen Aizhu
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Sept 18 Chinese imports of
fuel oil will drop further this year and next as reforms in the
world's No.2 economy allow more independent refineries to ship
in crude oil as an alternative feedstock, traders and analysts
said.
China is opening its crude oil imports to buyers outside the
state-owned sector, with independent refiners so far getting the
go-ahead to use a total of nearly 700,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in crude imports, or about 11 percent of total crude shipments
into the country.
With seven refiners already receiving the final greenlight
to use imported crude oil and two of them granted licenses to
import directly themselves, analysts expect fuel oil to be
displaced quickly. Consultancy Energy Aspects said fuel oil
demand could fall by 9 percent next year.
"Straight run fuel oil imports have dropped a lot mainly as
teapot refineries are getting import licenses for crude," said a
trader with a Chinese state-owned company.
Small, independent refiners in China, often nicknamed
'teapots', prefer to process crude rather than fuel oil due to
better refining economics and larger yields of high-value
products such as gasoline and diesel.
China's appetite for fuel oil, which is also used in
shipping, has already been hit hard by a shift to natural gas
and the nation's economic slowdown, with the nation flipping
into net fuel oil exports in July for the second month since
2006.
China imported nearly 1.1 million tonnes of fuel oil in
July, it's lowest volumes in a year, while its exports nearly
doubled from June, customs data showed.
Demand has also been curbed as the government has raised the
fuel consumption tax several times, keen to reduce China's heavy
use of energy and natural resources while addressing its severe
pollution problems.
And appetite from shippers in China has also been fading,
traders said.
"Fuel oil demand for shipping is also bad as trade has
slowed down a lot," said a Singapore-based bunker fuel supplier.
"They are also using larger vessels now so this affects
prices as well."
Cash premiums for straight run fuel oil have fallen by at
least a third since the start of the year, a Singapore-based
trader said.
Meanwhile, China's imports of bitumen mixture, another type
of heavy oil that can easily be blended into fuel oil, have also
dropped. Companies had in the last two years switched to
importing fuel oil declared as bitumen mixture to avoid paying
consumption tax, but slowing demand and a clampdown by the
government has curbed those imports, traders said.
It is now importing about 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes a month
of bitumen mixture, compared with 1.5 to 2 million tonnes a
month late last year, said a Beijing-based trader.
