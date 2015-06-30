SHANGHAI, June 30 China's fund association on
Tuesday sought to rally confidence
as the country's stock markets tumbled, by saying the falling
prices presented valuable buying opportunities if hedge fund
managers made rational investment decisions.
"Confidence is more important than gold," Asset Management
Association of China (AMAC) said in a statement on its website.
"As long as we stick to the philosophy of rational investment
... Sunshine will follow rainy days."
Leading asset managers echoed those sentiments, in a bid to
convince investors that the bull market was not yet over.
China's stock market has seen wild swings over the past two
weeks, with panic selling by investors knocking the Shanghai
Composite Index down over one fifth from its June 12
high.
The meltdown, triggered by fears over a crackdown on the use
of margin loans to trade stocks, has prompted a series of
government support measures, including a rate cut by the central
bank over the weekend, and draft rules allowing pension funds to
buy stocks.
The main drivers of the recent bull run -- stable monetary
policy, prospects of economic reforms, and a re-allocation of
assets by households -- were unchanged, AMAC said.
Thirteen leading hedge fund managers posted comments in
support of AMAC's stance on the association's website.
"Now is the golden time for value investors," said Wang
Yawei, fund manager at Shenzhen Qianhe Capital Management Co.
Ltd. "The rational strategy is to buy and hold those value and
growth stocks with good quality."
His view was echoed by Jiang Jinzhi, head of Greenwoods
Asset Management Co.
"Valuation of bluechips are now very reasonable," Jiang
said. "We believe those excessively leveraged speculators have
already learned a good lesson. At the current level, we're
positive and optimistic about the market."
