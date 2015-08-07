SHANGHAI Aug 7 Previously linked to short
trades causing dramatic falls in metals such as copper, Chinese
funds have cut their overall exposure to industrial commodities,
seeing little prospect of momentum either way to pounce on,
industry sources say.
Zhejiang Dunhe Investment Co Ltd, which according to traders
manages more than 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion), had virtually
suspended trading in metals since early July, said a source
familiar with the fund.
A senior official at the fund said trading commodities was
"difficult now", but declined further comment.
"Investors have lost confidence in the stock market, but
commodities are even more difficult to get high returns," said
Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
"With prices already too low, investors taking more short
positions may lose money, while prices are not expected to
rebound for longs."
A 60 percent rally in Chinese stocks beginning last year
tempted funds to increase their bets on equities, but some have
been burned by a 25 percent tumble from the June peak.
China's slowing economy has also hit commodities with the
Thomson Reuters core commodity index down 13 percent
so far this year.
Another fund, Shanghai Chaos Investment Co Ltd, has backed
off trading in metals like copper as well as petrochemical
products in the past three weeks, though it recently invested
in Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar futures, the source said.
Chaos could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chinese funds have increased their clout in global markets
in recent years and were said by traders to be behind big falls
in copper, one in March last year when the metal fell more than
8 percent in three days, and again in January this year when
copper slid almost 8 percent in two days.
But indicating a drop in bets against metals, open interest
in Shanghai copper dropped more than 40 percent in late
July from a year high of 416,396 lots on Feb. 2.
Open interest of Shanghai rebar slumped 66 percent
on July 15 from this year's high of 3.93 million lots in April.
A manager with a small-sized Chinese fund established by
several partners said it had allocated 20 percent of assets to
commodities last year, but had cut this to zero.
One area still being looked at is agriculture. Chinese funds
are considering long positions in corn, soy and palm oil in the
next few months, aiming to benefit from any crop damage from an
El Nino weather pattern, fund sources have said.
($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)
