By David Lin and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, April 14
SHANGHAI, April 14 Invesco Ltd's China
fund venture has raised about 11 billion yuan ($1.77 billion)
for China's first mutal fund product to buy Hong Kong stocks
under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, said two sources
with knowledge of the situation.
The fund will be the first of its kind after Beijing in late
March allowed domestic mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong via
the Connect. The fund was launched by Invesco Great Wall Fund
Management, which completed its subscription process on Monday.
According to comparative data from fund consultancy Z-Ben
advisors, this marks the second-largest fund-raising by a
Chinese mutual fund so far this year and the fifth-largest since
2010.
The size of the fund underscores increasing mainland
interest in relatively cheap Hong Kong stocks, and would add
fuel to a stock market that has already jumped 11 percent in
April.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak to the press. An Invesco spokesperson
declined to comment on the fund-raising, saying they would
release information later.
Seeking to front-run mainland mutual funds, Chinese and
global hedge funds and wealthy individual have already piled
into Hong Kong stocks over the past two weeks, boosting prices
of Hong Kong-traded shares.
BOC International has forecast that about 100 billion yuan
could be raised by mutual fund managers in April to invest in
Hong Kong's stock market.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo)