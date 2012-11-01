BEIJING Nov 1 A subsidiary of China Investment
Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is
buying a 10 percent stake in the UK's Heathrow Airport, state
news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.
The Xinhua report follows a statement from Spanish
infrastructure company, Ferrovial, on Wednesday that it
had sold a 5.72 percent stake in Heathrow holding company FGP
Topco to China's Stable Investment Corporation for 319.3 million
euros ($414 million).
Other shareholders of FGP Topco sold 4.28 percent to Stable,
making the Chinese fund an indirect holder of 10 percent of
Heathrow Ltd, formerly known as BAA, the Spanish company said.