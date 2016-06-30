(Adds more details & context)
SHANGHAI, June 30 China will detail rules to
allow foreign hedge fund managers to launch products in the
country, the nation's securities regulator said on Thursday, as
authorities step up efforts to further liberalise and deepen the
domestic capital markets.
The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) has allowed
the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) to specify
details regarding registration and qualification issues, the
regulator said on its website.
The move will help diversify the pool of investors, bring in
new asset management talent and deepen deregulation of the
capital markets, CSRC said.
Some foreign asset managers, including the world's largest
hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, have already set up units in
China. But they cannot launch funds there without registering
with China's fund association.
CSRC said the rules will apply to secondary market as well
as to private equity products.
The latest move joins a concerted effort by Beijing over the
past couple of years to liberalise China's highly regulated
capital markets, though recent interventions in the currency and
stock markets have raised questions about the government's
commitment to reforms.
CSRC said the step is aimed at deepening its commitment made
during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in 2015.
Foreign asset managers launching products in China must set
up operations locally, raise capital locally, and invest in the
domestic capital markets, without conducting cross-border
transactions, the regulator said.
In the mutual fund space, foreign asset managers have long
been granted access, but they must set up joint ventures with
local firms.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)