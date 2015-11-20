MEDIA-Philippines scraps Clark airport bidding - Manila Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
LONDON Nov 20 Europe's first exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in yuan and based on the domestic Chinese share market launched on Friday, Bank of China's international division said in a statement.
The ETF is sponsored by BOC International and started trading on Friday on the China Europe International Exchange, a Frankfurt-based joint venture between Deutsche Boerse and two Chinese exchanges, BOCI said in the statement.
"It boosts the opening up of China's capital market and renminbi (yuan) internationalisation, opening a new chapter in our overseas business development," Li Tong, chief executive officer of BOCI, said.
Beijing is trying to improve international perceptions of its financial openness in the run-up to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund to decide whether to include the yuan in its basket of reserve currencies, which would provide a boost to the currency's global status.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)
MUMBAI, May 8 Under governor Urjit Patel, India's central bank will target inflation of 4 percent, three officials familiar with its thinking said, adopting a narrower reading of its mandate than markets in a bid to stamp out rampant price rises of the past.