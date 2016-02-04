SHANGHAI Feb 4 China Universal Asset Management Co said it plans to liquidate a fund that invests in energy stocks, in what would be the first case of a product dissolution by a mutual fund this year.

The planned liquidation of the Shenzhen-listed China Universal CSI Energy Index ETF, which has seen its assets shrunk over 56 percent over the past seven months, partly reflects waning interest in resource plays as energy prices tumble.

"Fund liquidations are partly the result of market weakness, although they also reflect product strategies," said Ivan Shi, head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

"Many funds are to too small to be profitable so fund managers liquidate them to cut costs."

According to Z-Ben, 17 Chinese mutual funds have been liquidated since last summer's stock market rout that started in mid-June. They include money market, bond and equity funds.

Mutual funds can be liquidated if their assets under management falls below 50 million yuan ($7.60 million) for 60 consecutive days.

In the hedge fund space, liquidations are more common. According to Shenzhen Rongzhi Investment Consultant Co, over 120 hedge fund products have been terminated so far this year.

China Universal said that it would hold an investor meeting on March 4 to vote on the liquidation decision.

The China Universal CSI Energy Index ETF, which invests in energy plays including PetroChina and Sinopec , have seen its assets shrink from 20.8 million yuan at the end of June, to 11.7 million yuan, hit by slumping oil prices and heavy redemptions. ($1 = 6.5779 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)