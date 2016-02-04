SHANGHAI Feb 4 China Universal Asset Management
Co said it plans to liquidate a fund that invests in energy
stocks, in what would be the first case of a product dissolution
by a mutual fund this year.
The planned liquidation of the Shenzhen-listed China
Universal CSI Energy Index ETF, which has seen its
assets shrunk over 56 percent over the past seven months, partly
reflects waning interest in resource plays as energy prices
tumble.
"Fund liquidations are partly the result of market weakness,
although they also reflect product strategies," said Ivan Shi,
head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
"Many funds are to too small to be profitable so fund
managers liquidate them to cut costs."
According to Z-Ben, 17 Chinese mutual funds have been
liquidated since last summer's stock market rout that started in
mid-June. They include money market, bond and equity funds.
Mutual funds can be liquidated if their assets under
management falls below 50 million yuan ($7.60 million) for 60
consecutive days.
In the hedge fund space, liquidations are more common.
According to Shenzhen Rongzhi Investment Consultant Co, over 120
hedge fund products have been terminated so far this year.
China Universal said that it would hold an investor meeting
on March 4 to vote on the liquidation decision.
The China Universal CSI Energy Index ETF, which invests in
energy plays including PetroChina and Sinopec
, have seen its assets shrink from 20.8 million yuan
at the end of June, to 11.7 million yuan, hit by slumping oil
prices and heavy redemptions.
($1 = 6.5779 Chinese yuan renminbi)
