SHANGHAI Feb 17 China has launched a 50
billion yuan ($7.93 billion) fund in Shanghai to aid overseas
acquisitions by Chinese companies as part of efforts to promote
international use the yuan and build the commercial hub into a
global financial center.
The government-backed fund, Sailing Capital International,
has a fundraising target of 50 billion yuan and has already
raised 12 billion yuan, the Shanghai government said on its
website.
It will eventually expand total funds available for
investment to more than 150 billion yuan through leverages such
as setting up subsidiary funds or issuing bonds, it said.
The fund will back Chinese companies' overseas expansion
through loans and equity investment, with the yuan as the
preferred currency for pricing, transaction and settlement in
cross-border investments.
Shanghai Vice Mayor Tu Guangshao said that launching the
fund "meets Chinese companies' strategic needs to venture out,
and would also play an important role in building Shanghai into
a center for asset management and cross-border investment
denominated in yuan."
In the aftermath of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis,
China has been stepping up efforts to promote international use
of the yuan in a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, and
has also been encouraging domestic companies to acquire
crisis-hit foreign companies.
China has already been aiding such acquisitions through
government-backed funds and commercial banks. For example,
state-owned policy banks have invested in private equity funds
such as Mandarin Capital Partners and Infinity Group to aid
outbound investment.
Investors in the newly-launched Sailing Capital
International fund include both state and non-state owned
enterprises, listed firms and financial institutions, the
Shanghai government said, without disclosing details.
According to a recently published blueprint, Shanghai, which
is aiming to become a global money hub by 2020, is looking to
double assets under management in the city to about 30 trillion
yuan by 2015.
($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)