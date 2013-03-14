BEIJING, March 14 China's securities watchdog will allow fund managers to invest their capital in a wider range of assets including bank deposits, equity funds, wealth products and trusts, its latest effort to encourage growth in a young financial industry.

The rules, still being drafted and published to garner feedback, will improve the efficiency of managers' retained capital, encourage innovation and consolidation within the sector and raise industry competition, the regulator said.

Proposed changed would allow fund managers to invest their own capital in central bank bills and collective investment instruments, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said In a statement.

Now, Chinese mutual funds can only invest their capital in government bonds or in setting up subsidiaries, it said.

"We are planning to lift restrictions on investment of (funds') own capital," it said.

The number of funds on offer in China has more than tripled since 2007 to more than 1,000, but the industry's assets have fallen in value because of China's weak and choppy markets. That has led to intense competition between fund managers. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)