SHANGHAI Jan 9 China has given the green light
to the launch of the country's first exchange-traded bond funds,
as Beijing moves to boost China's debt market by introducing
low-cost, liquid products to a wider pool of investors.
Guotai Asset Management Co, which is partly owned by Italian
insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA, and Shenzhen-based
Bosera Funds have received regulatory approval to launch
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for bonds, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission said late on Tuesday.
Guotai will launch an ETF tracking an index of five-year
treasuries, while Bosera will launch an ETF tracking an index of
corporate bonds.
Chinese investors typically trade bonds through the
country's interbank market, which is closed to retail investors.
Volumes are thin for the few bonds now trading on Chinese
stock exchanges.
Bond ETFs, which passively track a basket of debt
instruments and can be traded like stocks on exchanges, are more
liquid and easier for retail investors to understand than the
exchange-listed bonds. Management fees also tend to be lower for
ETFs than for actively managed bond funds.
The government has said that bond futures and other
derivatives will also be rolled out soon to offer vehicles for
hedging, without giving a specific timetable.
ENCOURAGING ISSUANCE
China has been encouraging companies to issue bonds to wean
the economy from its reliance on bank lending and to alleviate
pressure on its equities markets, where more than 800 companies
are waiting to get listed.
Easier retail investor access to bond products would also
give middle-class Chinese savers more opportunities to diversify
their investment portfolios. Recent surveys have shown that
ordinary investors are increasingly disappointed with returns on
their investments in domestic equities, while time deposits
often produce negative real returns due to inflation.
In response, many Chinese investors have turned to
speculating on real estate, which has pushed up housing costs
and threatens to undermine social instability.
Others have poured funds into high yielding but relatively
opaque wealth-management products (WMPs).
Most WMPs are also invested in bonds, but some are backed by
rickety or bizarre collateral that have included empty property
developments, concert ticket sales and ham.
Relatively transparent, high yielding and liquid bond ETFs
offer a lower-risk alternative.
But analysts warn that ETFs are unlikely to give a
significant boost to China's struggling fund management industry
overall.
Other Chinese fund houses, including Harvest Fund Management
Co and E Fund Management Co, have also applied to launch bond
ETFs, but such products may compete with actively managed funds,
which tend to generate higher fees.
Assets under management in Chinese bond funds stood at more
than $26 billion in the third quarter of last year, making up 8
percent of the total for Chinese funds, according to data from
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks the mutual fund
industry. Money market funds accounted for an additional 18
percent.
Bond funds' net inflows exceeded $8 billion in the first
three quarters of 2012, compared with $1.6 billion for equity
funds.
Globally, there are more than 4,500 bond ETFs, worth more
than $1.7 trillion, according to China Merchant Securities.
