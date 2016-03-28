(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Fund managers plan products linked to commodity futures
* Hope campaign to overhaul resources sector will push up
prices
* Looking beyond stocks, bonds after 2015 market turmoil
* More futures liquidity could boost China's sway on global
mkts
By Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE March 28 China's mutual fund
industry is pushing to develop investment products linked to
local commodity futures, betting that plans to fight chronic
oversupply in the country's mammoth resource sector will drive
up prices for raw materials.
The funds want to branch out beyond their traditional focus
on stocks and fixed-income, with no immediate upturn in sight in
the wake of turmoil last year that pulled down share markets by
nearly 50 percent and forced bond yields to multi-year lows.
But a government campaign to streamline China's bloated
mining industries and crimp supply that has dragged on global
commodity markets has buoyed hopes of an enduring recovery in
prices of materials such as iron ore and copper, burnishing
their appeal to fund managers.
Inflows from China's mutual fund industry, estimated to have
managed 8.4 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) by the end of last
year, could be a major boost to liquidity in one of the world's
largest commodity futures markets, which had transaction values
totalling 136.5 trillion yuan in 2015.
That would ramp up the pricing power of the top consumer of
most raw materials at a time when Beijing is looking to increase
its sway in international markets.
"Investors have a growing appetite to diversify their
investment destination after the stock market crash, and believe
commodities are good assets as China is pushing for capacity-cut
reform that will be favourable for raw materials," said Fang
Shisheng, a senior official with Orient Futures in Shanghai.
Shenzhen-based UBS-SDIC Fund Management in August 2015
launched the first Chinese mutual fund product to invest in
local commodities, linked to silver futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange.
Other funds are now waiting for regulatory approval for
similar steps. They include Fortune SG Fund Management, which a
company official said was planning a fund that tracks Shanghai
copper futures, and Huatai-Pine Bridge Investments,
which wants to start a fund to track an index of several
agricultural futures.
Huang Lei, a marketing manager at Beijing-based Harvest
Fund, told Reuters the company is also weighing the launch of a
commodity product, though nothing has been set in stone.
Meanwhile, a manager with Wanjia Asset said the
Shanghai-based firm was preparing application materials to begin
a fund that tracks a commodities futures price index, without
giving more detail.
"Commodities futures markets have been very hot these days
while there are very few opportunities in other markets, so
mutual funds are looking into commodities," she said.
SURGING TRADE
Several commodity markets around the world have recovered
this year, with Dalian iron ore futures rallying more
than 35 percent since early January and oil futures
climbing back near $40 a barrel after plunging below $30.
For the first two months of this year, total ShFE trading
volumes surged about 50 percent, with volumes on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange shooting up over 85 percent.
But some futures brokers warned that Chinese mutual funds
would need time to understand commodity futures and to hire
experienced traders.
"The trading of commodities futures is different, requiring
strong risk control skills ... but it's becoming a trend for
mutual funds to participate in the arena too," said a futures
broker who speaks to funds.
Others saw such diversification as inevitable.
"Taking the longer view, I ... see the development of new
commodity investment funds as the continued and necessary
diversification of investment products in China - a process that
will continue for many more years," said John Browning, managing
director of Hong Kong-based Bands Financial.
($1 = 6.5094 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire; Additional reporting
by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)