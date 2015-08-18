(Corrects FTSE Russell name in paragraph 8 and corrects that
its indexes adding China stocks are new transitional indexes)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK Aug 18 The two leading exchange-traded
funds focusing on emerging markets have very different exposure
to now-vulnerable Chinese stocks and will probably diverge
further, a new analysis by S&P Capital IQ shows.
The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Stock Index ETF
recently had 28 percent of its assets invested in China, while
Blackrock Inc's iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
had 24 percent, even though both are index-following
broad emerging markets funds.
Chinese stocks fell 6 percent on Tuesday, and further
weakness in both that market and China's economy could play out
very differently in these two funds.
"Based on the names and country profiles, it should seem
they are offering you the same exposure, but they track
different indices," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF &
mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. "Their country exposure
is going to be different, and that exposure difference helps
explain why they perform differently.
So far, the discrepancy has helped the Vanguard fund,
Rosenbluth said, although both funds have taken a hit since the
end of June, when the Shanghai Composite Index started
falling.
Since then, the Vanguard fund has lost 11.65 percent, while
the iShares fund has fallen 12.45 percent. Year to date, the
Vanguard fund is down 6.97 percent, and the iShares fund is down
8.89 percent.
Chinese shares have been falling on fears that the nation's
economy may slow well beyond the 7 percent growth rate that
analysts had earlier suggested would be a bottom for that
market. China has moved to weaken its currency to bolster its
economy and share prices.
The difference between the two funds is expected to widen
because the two different indexes they follow will be treating
Chinese stocks differently. FTSE Russell plans to begin adding
onshore Chinese equities, known as A-shares, to new transitional
emerging markets indexes, which it expects Vanguard to start
following.
The existing Vanguard benchmark, the FTSE Emerging Index,
now has approximately 26 percent exposure to China, according to
the mutual fund company.
In June, Vanguard said it would begin shifting to the new
FTSE index later this year. The new index will have a 29 percent
exposure to China, including a 5.6 percent exposure to A-shares.
MSCI Inc, however, said in June that it was not
ready to include the A-shares in its two emerging market
indexes.
"The Vanguard fund's performance will be driven by how well
the Chinese stocks do," said Rosenbluth.
A-shares are traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges and are typically only available to local investors
and select qualified foreign investors.
Most foreign investors trade H-shares. These shares of
companies incorporated in mainland China are listed on the Hong
Kong exchange.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; editing by Linda Stern and Lisa
Von Ahn)