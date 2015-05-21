(Adds background)
* Global asset managers to be able to tap onshore investors
* Asset managers to have more incentive to domicile funds in
HK
* Scheme to help Chinese fund managers expand overseas
By Alison Lui and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, May 21 A mutual fund recognition
agreement between China and Hong Kong that will allow global
asset managers to grab a bigger slice of money available for
investment in China and vice versa will be announced soon, two
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Regulators in China and Hong Kong are set to announce the
long-awaited policy soon, the two official sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong declined
to comment. Calls made by Reuters to the China Securities
Regulatory Commission were unanswered.
Hong Kong's and China's securities regulators started
discussing mutual recognition for fund products in 2012 and
reached a preliminary agreement in 2013.
However, the plan has been on the backburner since as
Beijing focused on other schemes such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock connect to facilitate cross-border investment, industry
players said.
"My understanding is that China is trying to build up
platforms that are more important in terms of capital account
liberalisation and easier in operation," said a person familiar
with fund operations in Hong Kong.
China had an estimated 145 trillion yuan ($23.4 trillion) in
total investable assets as of end-2013, which is expected to
grow to 260 trillion yuan by 2020, according to data from
international consultancy Oliver Wyman.
Under the mutual fund recognition scheme, Hong Kong is
aiming to encourage money managers to base their funds in the
city as it looks to correct a historic skew that has reduced it
to largely a sales and marketing hub for funds.
The deal will give fund managers greater incentive to set up
more Hong Kong-domiciled funds to gain access to the huge pool
of savings on the mainland, lead to more jobs in the city and
consolidate Hong Kong's position as the leading asset management
hub in Asia.
(Editing by James Pomfret and Kazunori Takada)