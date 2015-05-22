BEIJING May 22 A long-awaited scheme to allow
funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each
others' market will be launched on July 1, China's securities
regulator said on Friday, in a move to facilitate cross-border
investment.
Deng Ge, a spokesman for China Securities Regulatory
Commission, made the announcement at a weekly news conference in
Beijing.
The project is another key step after the landmark
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect that was rolled out last
November, as China accelerates the pace to open up its capital
market and internationalise its currency.
Hong Kong and Chinese securities regulators started
discussing mutual recognition for fund products in 2012 and
reached a preliminary agreement in 2013.
