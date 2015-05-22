(Adds quotes from China, HK regulators)
* Initial quota to be 300 billion yuan in each direction -
CSRC
* Funds need to have been set up for at least a year
* About 100 HK-based funds, 850 mainland funds qualify
BEIJING, May 22 A long-awaited scheme to allow
funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each
others' market will be launched on July 1, regulators said on
Friday, in a move to facilitate cross-border investment.
The project is another key step after the landmark
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect that was rolled out last
November, as China accelerates the pace to open up its capital
market and internationalise its currency.
Deng Ge, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, said the initial quota for mutual fund recognition
would be 300 billion yuan in each direction.
"This will help attract overseas capital into the domestic
capital markets," Ge told a weekly news conference in Beijing.
He added that funds would need to have been established for
at least one year and based on that criteria, around 100 Hong
Kong-based and 850 mainland funds will qualify.
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Norman
Chan said in a statement: "This is another milestone in the
liberalisation of the mainland's capital account after the
establishment of mutual stock market access between Shanghai and
Hong Kong."
Regulators in China and Hong Kong started discussing mutual
recognition for fund products in 2012 and reached a preliminary
agreement in 2013.
However, the plan had been on the backburner since as
Beijing focused on other schemes to liberalise its capital
market, notably the stock connect between Shanghai and Hong
Kong, industry players said.
Under the mutual fund recognition scheme, Hong Kong is
aiming to encourage money managers to base their funds in the
city as it looks to correct a historic skew that has reduced it
to largely a sales and marketing hub for funds.
It will give fund managers greater incentive to set up more
Hong Kong-domiciled funds, lead to more jobs in the city and
consolidate Hong Kong's position as the leading asset management
hub in Asia.
To Chinese asset managers, the scheme also offers a good
opportunity for them to expand overseas and tap foreign
investors as they aim to play a more important role in the
international stage.
China had an estimated 145 trillion yuan ($23.4 trillion) in
total investable assets as of end-2013, which is expected to
grow to 260 trillion yuan by 2020, according to data from
international consultancy Oliver Wyman.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong in BEIJING, Samuel Shen and Pete
Sweeney in SHANGHAI, Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Writing by
Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)