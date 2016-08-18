SHANGHAI Aug 18 China's state council has
approved a 200 billion yuan ($30.19 billion) venture capital
fund to invest in innovative technology and industrial upgrading
projects, the country's state assets regulator said on Thursday.
China has been encouraging its industrial firms to rise up
the value chain through technical innovation and tougher
efficiency standards, with the aim of creating globally
competitive conglomerates. It has vowed to be more selective in
the way it disburses funds, and aims to cut off credit for
non-competitive firms that are unable to upgrade.
The fund is financed by China Reform Holdings Corp Ltd,
China Postal Savings Bank, China Construction Bank Corp
and Shenzhen Investment Holdings, the
notice posted on State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission's (SASAC) official Weibo platform
said.
The main sponsor and controlling shareholder is China Reform
Holdings Corp Ltd, according to the notice.
The fund will implement national strategies, it added.
($1 = 6.6255 Chinese yuan renminbi)
