By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, June 13
SHANGHAI, June 13 China has issued new
guidelines to encourage the $1.2 trillion mutual fund industry
to innovate, promising to let more foreign firms into the
industry as part of Beijing's recent efforts to boost the stock
market and the real economy.
The guidelines will be a blueprint for the development of
the domestic industry in the next three to five years, a
regulatory spokesman told a weekly news conference in Beijing on
Friday.
By the end of May, China's 91 mutual fund companies with 680
funds managed a total assets of 7.25 trillion yuan ($1.2
trillion), making the domestic fund industry the 10th biggest in
the world, official data shows.
Still, stock holdings by professional institutional
investors, dominated by mutual funds and brokerages, only
accounted for 10.87 percent of China's total stock market
capitalisation by the end of last year.
The fledging market is dominated by much less sophisticated
retail investors, a result that has led to rampant speculation
in loss-making and other small-capitalised firms and a lack of
interest in blue chips favoured in more mature markets.
"Aggressively expanding securities mutual funds is an
important task to promote the healthy development of China's
capital markets," the China Securities Regulatory Commission
said in a summary of the guidelines published in its microblog.
"The principles to develop the industry include letting the
market play a decisive role in innovations and letting the
sector's developments serve the real economy," it said.
The new guidelines will encourage fund firms to create new
investment products that cross different markets and assets,
such as cooperating with banks and brokerages to launch asset
management products.
Fund managers could also outsource their business so as to
reduce operational costs, the regulator said in the guidelines,
adding that both major and smaller fund firms would be
encouraged so as to build a multi-level fund industry.
The authorities will in future raise the current foreign
ownership limit of 49 percent for Chinese joint-venture mutual
fund firms, the regulator said without elaborating.
Regulators will also encourage fund firms to cooperate with
Internet operators and allow the establishment of more private
equity entities, among other supportive measures.
China's stock market has been relatively sluggish in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis. A slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy is also threatening a recovery.
More than $1.4 trillion in value, equivalent to 16 percent
of China's gross domestic product in 2013, has been erased from
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges since the main Shanghai
Composite Index's record peak of 6,124 points in 2007.
That has brought the average price/earnings ratio of around
2,500 Chinese listed firms to less than 10 times historic
earnings, from more than 70 times in 2007, exchange data showed.
More recently, however, domestic institutional investors
appear to have gone back into equity markets, following classic
economics of buying low ahead of a possible turn as Beijing
ramps up stimulus to boost the economy.
The main index closed up 0.93 percent on Friday but is still
down 2.13 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)