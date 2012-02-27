SHANGHAI Feb 27 China may promulgate a revised securities fund law this year, the official Securities Times reported on Monday, in a move that could officially allow the operations of hundreds of private equity funds now operating in a legal grey area.

A draft of a revised Securities Investment Fund Law has been completed and has been submitted to the State Council, or the cabinet, for deliberations, the Shenzhen-based newspaper quoted the head of China's state pension fund as saying.

Dai Xianglong, head of the National Council for Social Security Fund, was also quoted as saying that it was now the prime time for China to expand the private equity market, forecasting it would grow to as much as 1 trillion yuan ($159 billion) in five years.

Last year, total investment in private equity funds reached 252.6 billion yuan, with the state pension fund alone investing 19.5 billion yuan in such funds, Dai was quoted as saying.

China's current fund law took into effect in 2004 did not list private equity funds as a legal product, although it did not ban them outright.

The law also bars individuals working in the securities mutual fund industry from trading stocks themselves. Revisions have been under discussion for years now.

Particularly after the launch in 2009 of China's second board for start-up companies, typically the target of investments by private equity funds, various circles in China's financial system have called for the quick promulgation of an amended law. ($1=6.3 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)