SHANGHAI Feb 27 China may promulgate a
revised securities fund law this year, the official Securities
Times reported on Monday, in a move that could officially allow
the operations of hundreds of private equity funds now operating
in a legal grey area.
A draft of a revised Securities Investment Fund Law has been
completed and has been submitted to the State Council, or the
cabinet, for deliberations, the Shenzhen-based newspaper quoted
the head of China's state pension fund as saying.
Dai Xianglong, head of the National Council for Social
Security Fund, was also quoted as saying that it was now the
prime time for China to expand the private equity market,
forecasting it would grow to as much as 1 trillion yuan ($159
billion) in five years.
Last year, total investment in private equity funds reached
252.6 billion yuan, with the state pension fund alone investing
19.5 billion yuan in such funds, Dai was quoted as saying.
China's current fund law took into effect in 2004 did not
list private equity funds as a legal product, although it did
not ban them outright.
The law also bars individuals working in the securities
mutual fund industry from trading stocks themselves. Revisions
have been under discussion for years now.
Particularly after the launch in 2009 of China's second
board for start-up companies, typically the target of
investments by private equity funds, various circles in China's
financial system have called for the quick promulgation of an
amended law.
