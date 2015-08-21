HONG KONG Aug 21 China's securities regulator
has released a list of the first batch of funds it has accepted
under the mutual fund recognition scheme, which allows funds to
be sold across China and Hong Kong as part of Beijing's market
liberalisation drive.
Applications from nine funds from Hong Kong-based asset
management firms were under review by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), according to a filing on the CSRC
website posted on Wednesday.
The asset managers include Amundi Hong Kong, Hang Seng
Investment, BOCI-Prudential, Bank of China Hong Kong, JP Morgan
Asset Management, Zeal Asset Management and Schroders.
The investment targets of these funds are fairly
diversified, with some targeting equities in China, Hong Kong or
global markets, and others focusing on multi-income assets or
bonds.
Regulators in China and Hong Kong announced the long-awaited
mutual recognition programme on May 22, marking another step in
liberalising China's capital account following the November
launch of the "Stock Connect" trading link.
Though asset managers began to submit applications from July
1, there was no information on whether regulators had begun to
process the applicants until the latest update. Market players
were concerned that reviews of funds might be delayed amid the
recent turmoil in Chinese stock markets.
China stocks have tumbled more than 30 percent since the
peak in June even as Beijing rolled out a series of support
measures and promised to step up efforts to bolster the flagging
economy.
About 100 Hong Kong-domiciled funds and 850 mainland Chinese
funds are qualified for the scheme, according to the CSRC.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)