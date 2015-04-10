SHANGHAI, April 10 A sudden surge in mainland
money chasing after Hong Kong's share rally has prompted a dozen
Chinese overseas mutual funds to suspend subscriptions on
certain products, citing quota limits and the interests of
existing fund investors.
Chinese funds that invested overseas under the Qualified
Domestic Investor (QDII) pilot scheme had long struggled to
attract investor interest but now they are in demand as a quick
route into Hong Kong stocks.
Hong Kong shares rallied to a seven-year high in record
turnover on Thursday on heavy buying by mainland investors, who
for two days running have bumped up against the daily limits of
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect scheme that allows them to buy
Hong Kong stocks.
GF Fund Management Co said in a statement on Friday that its
GF Global Select Stock Securities Fund has halted new
subscriptions because its QDII overseas investment quota, at
$600 million, had been exhausted.
The company said it is applying for a new quota from China's
foreign currency regulator and will reopen the product to new
investors once it gets approval.
The foreign currency regulator had granted $90 billion in
QDII quotas as of the end of March, including $37.6 billion to
mutual fund companies.
China Asset Management Co also suspended subscriptions to
one of its QDII products on Friday, saying it wanted to "protect
the interests of fund investors and ensure stable operation of
the product".
China Universal Asset Management Co, HuaAn Funds and Yinhua
Fund Management Co have also closed some of their QDII products
to new investors over the past two days.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)