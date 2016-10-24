BEIJING Oct 24 China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said it is raising transaction fees for thermal coal futures contracts, starting from the night session on October 24.

Thermal coal transaction fees will be increased from 4 yuan ($0.59) per lot to 6 yuan per lot, the exchange said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.7712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)