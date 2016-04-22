BEIJING, April 22 The Dalian Commodities Exchange in northeast China will raise the transaction fees for coking coal and coke futures contracts from April 26, it said in a notice late on Friday.

The transaction fees will be tripled from 0.006 percent to 0.018 percent, the exchange said.

China's commodity exchanges have been working to try to crack down on speculation. Dalian has already raised transaction fees on iron ore and steel contracts and increased the trading margin for iron ore futures.

The exchange said on Thursday the moves were prompted by a rapid increase in transaction volumes, as well as more volatile price movements.

(Reporting by David Stanway, editing by David Evans)