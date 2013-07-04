* China considering allowing more firms, individuals to
* Firms who already have licences may see volumes rise
* Beijing also trying to cut red tape for approvals
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, July 4 China is considering allowing
more firms and individuals to trade commodities futures
contracts on overseas exchanges, a source with knowledge of the
discussions said, as Beijing looks to open up its capital
markets.
Chinese firms, who already have permission to trade on
foreign markets, could also see their volumes rise next year due
to a relaxation of restrictions, sources at the companies said.
The proposals could mean a sharp increase in business for
global exchanges such as the London Metal Exchange, owned by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, and add the clout of
Chinese business behind trade in some futures contracts.
China is one of the world's main consumers of metals and
agricultural products, as well as a major producer in its own
right. Currently, only 31 state-owned firms are authorised to
trade overseas futures, although some have been trading on
foreign markets for years via their Hong Kong units.
Demand for hedging by Chinese firms has soared in the past
decade as they expand and import more raw materials, forcing
Beijing to relax controls. Firms are unable to hedge imports
fully that are priced on overseas futures contracts at home.
Beijing is weighing up whether to allow all firms and
individual investors to trade on overseas futures exchanges, or
limit this to some large broking firms who could trade on behalf
of others, said a source with direct knowledge of the
discussions.
A greater involvement in overseas trading would increase
foreign currency flows, so Beijing is also assessing whether
regulators could handle this, the source said.
The government has been discussing whether a licence should
still be required for the trade, said the source who declined to
be named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Three broking firms in China had helped draft proposals,
which had already been submitted to the central government, the
source said. It was unclear when a decision would be reached.
State-owned firms already permitted to trade on overseas
futures exchanges expect higher trade volumes after Beijing cut
approval procedures, three sources at different firms said.
The Ministry of Commerce previously had to approve the
commodities they could trade but this requirement was scrapped
in May, according to a government website (www.gov.cn).
Current licences held by these state-owned firms only allow
them to hedge commodities related to production. But most have
since expanded to produce or trade other commodities, and their
licences were likely to be reviewed next year, the sources said.
For example, Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper producer,
would be able to expand from trading overseas futures of copper
and silver, to lead and zinc too next year, they said.
The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission, which is the majority shareholder of state-owned
firms, would now be the main body to assess applications, the
sources said.
Previously, firms needed clearance from the commission, the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the Ministry of
Commerce and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
"We should be able to trade more products when we get the
new yearly licence next year," a manager of a futures department
at one of the 31 authorised firms said. The firm had applied to
add two products in the past two years without success.
