BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
BEIJING, April 26 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will raise the transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures contracts starting from April 27, according to a posting on the exchange's website on Tuesday.
For iron ore contracts, the fee will be raised to 0.03 percent from 0.018 percent currently. For coking coal and coke, the fee will rise to 0.036 percent from 0.018 percent. For polypropylene, the new fee will be 0.024 percent, compared with 0.018 percent currently. (Reporting by Beijing Montioring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO