BEIJING, April 26 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will raise the transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures contracts starting from April 27, according to a posting on the exchange's website on Tuesday.

For iron ore contracts, the fee will be raised to 0.03 percent from 0.018 percent currently. For coking coal and coke, the fee will rise to 0.036 percent from 0.018 percent. For polypropylene, the new fee will be 0.024 percent, compared with 0.018 percent currently. (Reporting by Beijing Montioring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)