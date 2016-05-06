BEIJING May 6 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will cut non-intraday transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures contracts starting from May 10, according to a posting on the exchange's website on Friday.

The new transaction fee rate for non-intraday trading on these contracts will be set at 0.006 percent, while fees will be unchanged when opening and closing positions on the same contract within one day. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)