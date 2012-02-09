SHANGHAI Feb 9 China will soon launch
simulated trading in government bond futures, local media
reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.
Ten institutions will participate in the pilot project,
including futures companies, securities companies and commercial
banks, China Securities Journal quoted the source as saying.
The project will involve "simulated" trading, according to
the report, so it is unclear whether actual cash settlement and
delivery of the underlying bonds will occur as part of the
pilot.
Conditions are ripe for re-launching government bond
futures, the source is reported to have said. The volume of bond
issuance has increased in recent years, and liquidity has
improved. The issuance of bonds at different maturities has
contributed to the formation of a yield curve from 3 months to
30 years, he reportedly said.
The chief of China's securities watchdog, Guo Shuqing, said
in January that the agency would actively develop stock, bond,
fund futures and options. He specifically mentioned government
bonds and silver as futures worth developing.
Zhu Yuchen, head of the Shanghai-based China Financial
Futures Exchange, which is governed by CSRC, said in December
that the exchange was planning to launch government bond
futures.
China has some experience with government bond futures
trading. Such trading was launched in 1992, but the market was
halted in 1995. The small volume of government bonds outstanding
was insufficient to support the large volume of futures trading
that occurred at that time, leading to speculation, insider
trading, and other forms of market manipulation, the paper
explained.
Commodity futures have traded in China since the 1980s. CSRC
launched equity index futures in 2010.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ken Wills)